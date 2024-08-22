Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday. They set a sector outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lineage presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.60.
In related news, CFO Robert Crisci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $947,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.
