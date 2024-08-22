Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday. They set a sector outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lineage presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.60.

Get Lineage alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lineage

Lineage Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:LINE opened at $86.46 on Monday. Lineage has a 12-month low of $80.15 and a 12-month high of $89.85.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $947,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lineage

(Get Free Report)

Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.