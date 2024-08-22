Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an inline rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock.

LINE has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lineage presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Lineage Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:LINE opened at $86.46 on Monday. Lineage has a 52-week low of $80.15 and a 52-week high of $89.85.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci acquired 10,000 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,256. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,150 shares of company stock worth $947,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lineage

Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.

