Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday. They issued an inline rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lineage currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.60.

Shares of LINE opened at $86.46 on Monday. Lineage has a 1-year low of $80.15 and a 1-year high of $89.85.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,668. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Crisci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera acquired 600 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,668. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,150 shares of company stock worth $947,700. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.

