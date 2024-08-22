Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock.

LINE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Lineage in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.60.

NASDAQ LINE opened at $86.46 on Monday. Lineage has a twelve month low of $80.15 and a twelve month high of $89.85.

In other Lineage news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera acquired 600 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,668. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,256. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 12,150 shares of company stock worth $947,700. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.

