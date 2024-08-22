Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liquidia has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Shares of LQDA opened at $9.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.27. The company has a market cap of $762.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.32. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $16.99.

In other Liquidia news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $48,942.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,234.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $100,904.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,261,217.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $48,942.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,234.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,437 shares of company stock valued at $268,549. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. DMC Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter worth about $126,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

