Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,152,325 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 984,288 shares.The stock last traded at $9.59 and had previously closed at $9.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LQDA shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Liquidia from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $735.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.32.

In other Liquidia news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $48,942.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,914,234.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $100,904.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,261,217.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $48,942.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,914,234.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,437 shares of company stock valued at $268,549 in the last three months. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Liquidia by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Liquidia by 53.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 28,638 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $545,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

