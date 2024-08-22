Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Live Oak Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 4.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.2%.

Shares of LOB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,579. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.62. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $47.22.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $232.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOB shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

