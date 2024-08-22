LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCDGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

NYSE:SCD opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

