LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:SCD opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33.
About LMP Capital and Income Fund
