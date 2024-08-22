Lobo EV Technologies (NASDAQ:LOBO) Trading Up 0.4%

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:LOBO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 2.44 and last traded at 2.41. 6,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 40,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.40.

Lobo EV Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.21.

About Lobo EV Technologies

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Electric Vehicles and Accessories Sales, and Software Royalties and Development and Design Services.

