Logan Energy (OTCMKTS:LOECF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Logan Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOECF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 36,097 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 18,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

