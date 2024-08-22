Longitude Cayman Ltd. Increases Stake in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,514,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,672 shares during the period. Lilium comprises 0.8% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Longitude Cayman Ltd. owned 0.29% of Lilium worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Lilium during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lilium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Designs Corp purchased a new stake in Lilium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. 8.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lilium alerts:

Lilium Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of LILM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,310. Lilium has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LILM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Lilium in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Lilium in a research report on Monday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LILM

Lilium Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.