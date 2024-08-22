Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.700-11.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.7 billion-$83.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $84.2 billion. Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY25 guidance to $11.70-11.90 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $242.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.18 and its 200-day moving average is $232.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $252.96.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

