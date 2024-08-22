Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Given “Neutral” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

LCID has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.71.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $3.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $6.45.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The firm had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lucid Group

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $282,471.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,028,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 925.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

