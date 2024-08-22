Lufax (NYSE:LU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.26), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $822.36 million during the quarter. Lufax had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.
Lufax Stock Performance
NYSE:LU traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.35. 7,538,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,319,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Lufax has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.83.
Lufax Company Profile
