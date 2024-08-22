Lufax (NYSE:LU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.26), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $822.36 million during the quarter. Lufax had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Lufax Stock Performance

NYSE:LU traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.35. 7,538,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,319,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Lufax has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

