Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Lowered to C$18.50 at Ventum Financial

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Ventum Financial from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Haywood Securities raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.57.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.43. 416,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,719. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$8.18 and a twelve month high of C$17.97.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.51 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.9410132 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.