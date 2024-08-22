Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Scotiabank currently has C$16.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$18.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$20.70 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.80 to C$18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.66.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$13.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.18. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$8.18 and a 1 year high of C$17.97.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.03). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.51 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.9811172 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

