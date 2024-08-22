Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MGNI. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Magnite has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $15.92.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $162.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnite news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 404,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Magnite news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,682 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 404,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 7,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $99,586.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 436,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 339,415 shares of company stock worth $4,712,039. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Magnite by 111.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Magnite by 973.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

