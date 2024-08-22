Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.2 %

Marathon Oil stock opened at $27.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 22,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.8% during the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 87,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

