Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Stake Decreased by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC lessened its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,293 shares during the quarter. Markel Group makes up about 4.8% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned about 0.82% of Markel Group worth $168,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MKL traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,564.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,112. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,565.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,536.58. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,295.65 and a 12-month high of $1,670.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.76 by $5.19. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 743 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,787.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

