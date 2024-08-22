Marmo Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Marmo Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Marmo Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Marmo Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.72% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 130,570.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 980,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,163,000 after acquiring an additional 979,280 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 367,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after buying an additional 189,430 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,931,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 946.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 187,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,222,000 after buying an additional 169,195 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,831,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.88. 63,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,011. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.01 and a twelve month high of $70.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.17.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.