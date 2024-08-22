Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 25000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Mason Resources Trading Up 6.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 96.78, a quick ratio of 47.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12.

Mason Resources (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Mason Resources Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Mason Resources Company Profile

Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.

