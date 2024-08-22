McKesson (MCK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

McKesson (NYSE: MCK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/21/2024 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $656.00 to $661.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – McKesson was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/8/2024 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $596.00 to $616.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – McKesson had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $660.00 to $630.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – McKesson had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $694.00 to $671.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $540.00 to $570.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – McKesson was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/19/2024 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $620.00 to $670.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $600.00 to $660.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $679.00 to $694.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – McKesson was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/25/2024 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $590.00 to $670.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $570.00 to $670.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $560.97. The company had a trading volume of 989,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,603. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $585.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.87. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $404.72 and a 52 week high of $637.51. The company has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.69%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $498,315.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,172,017. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $498,315.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,172,017. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,257 shares of company stock worth $11,192,946. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the second quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth about $3,507,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.0% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 50.8% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 258.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

