McKesson (MCK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

McKesson (NYSE: MCK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 8/21/2024 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $656.00 to $661.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 8/9/2024 – McKesson was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 8/8/2024 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $596.00 to $616.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 8/8/2024 – McKesson had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $660.00 to $630.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/8/2024 – McKesson had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $694.00 to $671.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/8/2024 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $540.00 to $570.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/23/2024 – McKesson was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
  • 7/19/2024 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $620.00 to $670.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/9/2024 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $600.00 to $660.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 7/9/2024 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $679.00 to $694.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 7/2/2024 – McKesson was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 6/25/2024 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $590.00 to $670.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 6/24/2024 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $570.00 to $670.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $560.97. The company had a trading volume of 989,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,603. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $585.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.87. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $404.72 and a 52 week high of $637.51. The company has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCKGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $498,315.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,172,017. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $498,315.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,172,017. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,257 shares of company stock worth $11,192,946. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the second quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth about $3,507,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.0% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 50.8% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 258.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

