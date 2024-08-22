Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Trading 2.7% Higher

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1 – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €1.18 ($1.31) and last traded at €1.16 ($1.29). 8,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.13 ($1.26).

Medigene Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of €1.16 and a 200 day moving average of €1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

Medigene Company Profile

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of T-cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's end-to-end platform enables the development of T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple tumor indications. Its pipeline includes MDG1015, a TCR-T therapy product to treat multiple solid tumor indications; MDG10xx to treat multiple solid tumor; and MDG1011, a TCR-T immunotherapy candidate, which is in clinical development to treat blood cancer.

