Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues Earnings Results

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic updated its FY25 guidance to $5.42-5.50 EPS.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.86. 8,429,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,316,911. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.30. The company has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $89.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.54.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

