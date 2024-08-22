MetLife (MET) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MetLife (NYSE: MET) in the last few weeks:
- 8/19/2024 – MetLife had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2024 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2024 – MetLife was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/1/2024 – MetLife had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $99.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/23/2024 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $83.00 to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/18/2024 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $83.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/10/2024 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2024 – MetLife had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $86.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/2/2024 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/1/2024 – MetLife was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/28/2024 – MetLife had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $88.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
MetLife Stock Up 1.3 %
MET stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.74. 1,500,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,025. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.91 and a 52 week high of $79.34. The company has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MetLife Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $558,460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,418,612,000 after buying an additional 1,974,268 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,456,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7,837.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MetLife by 22.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,396,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,799,000 after acquiring an additional 988,666 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
