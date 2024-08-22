MetLife (MET) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MetLife (NYSE: MET) in the last few weeks:

8/19/2024 – MetLife had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – MetLife was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/1/2024 – MetLife had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $99.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $83.00 to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $83.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – MetLife had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $86.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2024 – MetLife was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/28/2024 – MetLife had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $88.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

MET stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.74. 1,500,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,025. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.91 and a 52 week high of $79.34. The company has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $558,460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,418,612,000 after buying an additional 1,974,268 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,456,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7,837.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MetLife by 22.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,396,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,799,000 after acquiring an additional 988,666 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

