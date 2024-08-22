Michael Raab Sells 32,225 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Raab sold 32,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $188,838.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,009 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,272.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Raab also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ardelyx alerts:

On Monday, August 12th, Michael Raab sold 1,229 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $7,017.59.

On Monday, July 29th, Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $169,200.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $44,775.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Michael Raab sold 2,310 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $15,222.90.

On Thursday, June 13th, Michael Raab sold 35,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $232,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $50,400.00.

Ardelyx Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ ARDX traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,183,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,435,967. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ardelyx, Inc. has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $10.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.14. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.41%. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 228.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ardelyx

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 15.4% in the second quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 18,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 1,026.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 8.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.