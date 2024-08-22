MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 32,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 31,159 shares.The stock last traded at $71.40 and had previously closed at $73.31.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 92.44 and a beta of 3.35.

About MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETNs (FNGO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund provides 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. The index is highly concentrated and equally weighted. FNGO was launched on Aug 6, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

