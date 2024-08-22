Mizuho Raises Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target to $27.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BRX opened at $26.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.93.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.75 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 117.20%.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,105.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,105.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $851,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,311,000 after acquiring an additional 89,445 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 167.2% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,761,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,582 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also

