Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Trading Down 3.1%

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 5,620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 151,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.51 price objective on shares of Monument Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Monument Mining
Monument Mining Stock Performance
Monument Mining Company Profile
Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, precious metals, and other base metal properties in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Monument Mining
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Monument Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.