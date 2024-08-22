Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Trading Down 3.1%

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 5,620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 151,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.51 price objective on shares of Monument Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

The company has a market cap of C$50.83 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15.

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, precious metals, and other base metal properties in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

