Moonriver (MOVR) Price Up 36.9% This Week

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Moonriver token can now be bought for approximately $10.75 or 0.00017806 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 36.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a total market cap of $97.72 million and $52.57 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Moonriver

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,484,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,087,148 tokens. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver (MOVR) is a smart contract platform on the Kusama network, designed for compatibility with Ethereum. It enables developers to deploy existing Solidity smart contracts and DApp frontends with minimal modifications. The MOVR token is integral to the platform, used for gas metering, incentivizing node infrastructure, on-chain governance, and transaction fees. Created by the Moonbeam Foundation, Moonriver serves as a canary network to Moonbeam, testing new code under real economic conditions before deployment to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

