Morgan Stanley Cuts Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Price Target to $6.00

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SLRN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright lowered Acelyrin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Acelyrin from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.83.

NASDAQ SLRN opened at $4.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75. Acelyrin has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The company has a market cap of $479.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.35.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acelyrin will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acelyrin by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Acelyrin in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Acelyrin by 58,570.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 14,057 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Acelyrin by 608.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

