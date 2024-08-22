Morgan Stanley Cuts Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Price Target to $31.00

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRBG. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.67.

NYSE CRBG opened at $28.12 on Monday. Corebridge Financial has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.73.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,964,738 shares of company stock worth $1,132,432,195. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,841,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,128,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,938,000 after buying an additional 1,415,265 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,561,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,199,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,997,000 after acquiring an additional 227,973 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,570 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

