Morgan Stanley Cuts Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $29.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of LNC opened at $31.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.85. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.84.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,795,486.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,165.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

