Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 50,000 Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Origin Materials by 28.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 240,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 52,701 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Origin Materials by 92.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 823,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 395,588 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Origin Materials by 12.3% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,853,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 203,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Origin Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 48,889 shares in the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORGN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.43. 759,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.54. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. The stock has a market cap of $210.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144,000.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Origin Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.35 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

