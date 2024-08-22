Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.65. 1,299,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,311,421. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.38 and its 200 day moving average is $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $70.09. The stock has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

