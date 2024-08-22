Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,038,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,342,000 after acquiring an additional 750,781 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,775,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,161,000 after purchasing an additional 218,566 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $586,016,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,939,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,476,000 after buying an additional 164,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 40.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,852,000 after buying an additional 1,360,525 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In related news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.71. 1,360,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,248. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $126.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.64.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

