Mumu the Bull (MUMU) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $106.90 Million

Mumu the Bull (MUMU) traded up 21.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Mumu the Bull has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Mumu the Bull token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Mumu the Bull has a market cap of $106.90 million and $4.07 million worth of Mumu the Bull was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mumu the Bull Profile

Mumu the Bull’s launch date was March 9th, 2024. Mumu the Bull’s total supply is 2,329,915,213,859 tokens. The official website for Mumu the Bull is www.mumu.ing. Mumu the Bull’s official Twitter account is @mumu_bull.

Mumu the Bull Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mumu the Bull (MUMU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Mumu the Bull has a current supply of 2,329,915,213,859.14 with 2,283,204,416,985 in circulation. The last known price of Mumu the Bull is 0.00004139 USD and is up 2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $3,190,206.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mumu.ing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mumu the Bull directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mumu the Bull should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mumu the Bull using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

