Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Purchases 9,800 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $144,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,185,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,105,311.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $147,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,800 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $128,128.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 4,956 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $70,127.40.

On Friday, August 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 3,848 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $54,372.24.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,933 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $97,963.29.

On Monday, August 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,951 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $120,838.50.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,024 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $134,999.04.

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $490.54 million, a P/E ratio of 91.81 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Donegal Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $246.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 431.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Donegal Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,825,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,541,000 after purchasing an additional 53,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 34.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after acquiring an additional 304,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Donegal Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Donegal Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 111,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

