My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Reaches $0.0471 on Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0471 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $78,136.80 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001511 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002265 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005495 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

