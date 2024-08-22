Myria (MYRIA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.24 Million

Myria (MYRIA) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last week, Myria has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. Myria has a total market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myria token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Myria Token Profile

Myria was first traded on April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria. Myria’s official website is myria.com.

Myria Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 21,654,230,814 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00244172 USD and is up 4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $850,109.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myria should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

