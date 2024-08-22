MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Down 3.8%

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 45,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 60,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Separately, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $320.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 591.8% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 236,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 202,379 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 14.8% in the second quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,895,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 41,914 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP lifted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 213,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 88,872 shares in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

