Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 611.89%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Down 3.3 %

Nano-X Imaging stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 85,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,716. Nano-X Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $427.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

