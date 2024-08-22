National Bankshares Raises Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$32.50

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$28.50 to C$32.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$29.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.96.

Shares of TSE:TPZ opened at C$26.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 70.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.52. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$18.03 and a 12-month high of C$26.41.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.05. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of C$78.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.1817651 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 356.76%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

