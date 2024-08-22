National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.
NGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.
Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $65.30 on Friday. National Grid has a 1-year low of $55.13 and a 1-year high of $73.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average of $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.61.
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $2.4939 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 6%. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.35%.
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
