Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Issues Earnings Results

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.39 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Down 2.3 %

NMM stock opened at $53.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.95. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.21.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NMM

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.