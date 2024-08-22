Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PHAT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $12.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $759.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $15.46.

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $50,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,518.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $50,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,518.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 10,901 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $127,759.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,734.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,074 shares of company stock worth $575,147. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 65.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

