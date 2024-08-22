NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) traded down 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.91. 72,990 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 116,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

NeoVolta Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $89.40 million, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of -2.06.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

