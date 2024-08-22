Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Buys $9,783,940.88 in Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 10,993,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $9,783,940.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,110,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NRDY opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Nerdy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 41.05% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRDY. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 382.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,876,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,910 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Nerdy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 509,004 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in Nerdy by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,846,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 471,603 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Nerdy by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,960,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 224,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Nerdy by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 259,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 192,635 shares during the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities lowered Nerdy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded Nerdy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nerdy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.58.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

