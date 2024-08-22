Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.92.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,940,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,836,262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190,422 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664,614 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635,657 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,224,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $832,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,145 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Newmont Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $51.87 on Thursday. Newmont has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Newmont Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
Featured Articles
