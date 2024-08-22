Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.92.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,940,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,836,262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190,422 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664,614 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635,657 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,224,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $832,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,145 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $51.87 on Thursday. Newmont has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

