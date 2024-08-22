NewSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,227,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,719,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,864 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4,876.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 574,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after acquiring an additional 563,423 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2,057.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 526,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after acquiring an additional 501,868 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 820,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after acquiring an additional 484,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,182. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.